41 more PNP operatives get ‘TECHNO COP’ badge

MANILA : The Philippine National Police (PNP) Information Technology Management Service (ITMS) awarded Technology Computer Oriented Personnel (TECHNO COP) Badge to 41 personnel at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

PNP Deputy Chief for Administration, Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia presented the TECHNO COP Badge to qualified ITMS personnel on behalf of PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as guest of honor and speaker.

In his message on Tuesday, Azurin recognized the skills and competency acquired by IT cops as highly trained technical personnel with IT proficiencies promoting technology-driven projects of the PNP.

“As the PNP gears towards digital transformation, the use of information technology has been maximized in all business processes, front-line services, and online communications, thus the need for IT skills and competencies in the PNP becomes more paramount,” he said.

He also emphasized the significance of IT proficiency that helps the PNP harness the capability of the organization in terms of modern technology, and initiate programs that are continuously working, innovating and creating efforts that seek promotion of the overall welfare of our personnel.

“Let us continue harnessing our available ICT resources toward the accomplishment of computerization programs, projects and activities of the PNP and by undertaking research studies on latest ICT trends and development,” he said.

ITMS director Brig. Gen. Harris Fama said every IT COP has a distinction in the badges they wear according to their level of proficiency— Basic, Honorary and Advance Level.

ITMS traces its humble beginnings from the Philippine Constabulary Data Processing Unit (PCDPU) that has been at the fore in providing technical support to the PNP since 1965, and its first job was to provide the police force with a system for collating crime-related data.

