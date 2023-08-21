CHED orders PCU to cease, desist non-authorized programs

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Monday ordered the Philippine Christian University (PCU) to cease and desist from offering non-authorized programs. This came following its issuance last Aug. 15 of a show cause order against the PCU for multiple offenses. In a statement, CHED Chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III warned the public following the PCU's violation of regulations on its operations. "PCU is ordered to immediately cease and desist from offering and implementing any and all programs for which it does not have official CHED permit, recognition or authorization to offer or conduct, including but not limited to, transnational higher education, distance education and fully online classes," he said. De Vera cited a series of violations verified on the CHED's initial findings. Among these include the offering of Transnational Higher Education (TNHE) programs without a permit from the government; non-authorized public announcements for its TNHE programs; failure to provide data on its international partners, as well as partnering with institutions abroad with no recognition from its respective governments as quality HEI. De Vera also noted the PCU's "non-compliance with the prescribed faculty to student ratio" for the Doctor of Philosophy in Business Management program and the offering of non-authorized shortened graduate programs through online or distance "extension classes." "They have to apply as required under the transnational education law. And offer it once authorized. Meanwhile they have to stop offering it," De Vera told the Philippine News Agency (PNA). The CHED legal department, meanwhile, told the PNA that the PCU is yet to be assessed by the CHED considering its series of non-compliance. "They haven't been properly reporting their operations to us, thus we really can't say how their status would fare using CHED guidelines," it said. The CHED said the PCU violated provisions under the Republic Act 11448 or the Transnational Higher Education Act, its Implementing Rules and Regulations and two CHED memorandum orders.

Source: Philippines News Agency