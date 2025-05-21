CGTN: How China boosts high-quality development, high-efficiency governance for modernization drive

CGTN published an article on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s inspection tour of central China’s Henan Province. Focusing on the province’s efforts to boost high-quality development and enhance governance efficiency, the article highlights the Chinese president’s emphasizing that high-quality development is fundamental to advancing Chinese modernization.

BEIJING, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Located in Luoyang in central China’s Henan Province, Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd. is a traditional manufacturing firm that has invested heavily in scientific and technological research and made significant progress in industrial upgrading in recent years.

The firm has built a leading domestic bearing test platform for aerospace, wind power generation, high-speed railways, and new energy vehicles and has realized full digitalization of products from design, material selection, and production to delivery by applying technologies such as 5G Industrial Internet of Things.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) period, the firm made 13 sci-tech achievements that reached international standards. Its wind turbine main bearings now hold over 40 percent of the domestic market share.

“Modern manufacturing relies on sci-tech empowerment,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday while visiting the enterprise during an inspection tour of the province, calling for greater efforts in the quest for core technological breakthroughs and pursuit of a path of independent innovation.

He underscored unwavering confidence in boosting high-quality development and enhancing governance efficiency, urging Henan to open a new chapter in advancing Chinese modernization.

Boosting high-quality development

By the end of 2023, Henan had become home to approximately 10.94 million business entities of various types. Several of them have continuously created new momentum for development by focusing on building a green, low-carbon and circular economic system, effectively reducing the resource and environmental costs of development and enhancing their development potential.

The province has unveiled 27 provincial laboratories and six provincial industrial technology research institutes, which have become important platforms for developing new quality productive forces.

The 27 laboratories focus on multiple cutting-edge fields, such as new materials, new energy, biomedicine, food technology and nanobiology. They have also integrated production, study, research and application, playing a major role in transforming and upgrading traditional industries and the high-quality development of strategic emerging industries.

There are 12,000 high-tech enterprises in the province, and the annual average growth rate of technology contract transaction volume has reached 62.3 percent.

The province has recently issued an action plan for promoting high-quality development of the private economy, aimed at increasing support for private enterprises in areas such as transformation and upgrade, innovation, market development, talent introduction, and investment for research and development.

Guided by sci-tech innovation, the province should develop new quality productive forces in line with local conditions and enhance the support for the modern industrial system to promote high-quality development, Xi said.

During the inspection tour, Xi also visited the White Horse Temple, originally built during the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), and the Longmen Grottoes, an over 1,500-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site, learning about local efforts to preserve and inherit Chinese culture.

Xi said the integration of culture and tourism holds great potential and requires effort to promote the high-quality development of the sector and turn it into a pillar industry that benefits the people and enriches their lives.

Enhancing governance efficiency

In late April, Xi presided over a symposium on China’s economic and social development in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) period, where he urged greater emphasis on ensuring both development and security and promoting the positive interaction between high-quality development and high-level security through high-efficiency governance.

Henan Province has continued to improve the level of law-based practice, intelligence and professionalism of grassroots governance and enhanced people’s sense of gain, happiness and security.

Empowered by smart governance, local governments are improving the quality of public services. For example, the use of artificial intelligence has enabled local governments to collect, organize, and categorize queries related to people’s livelihoods faster and offer solutions more efficiently.

The province has also taken concrete measures to rectify pointless formalities and bureaucracy to effectively reduce the burden on the grassroots by standardizing village (community) work affairs, procedures and certification matters.

Beyond Henan, the country has rapidly advanced e-governance, introducing one-stop government service platforms and virtual public services to enhance administrative efficiency and modernize governance.

Emphasizing the need to enhance social governance, Xi urged efforts to improve public service levels, give full play to the role of the rule of law in regulating and safeguarding social governance, and enhance comprehensive prevention and control measures to ensure social security.

