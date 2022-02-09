﻿CDO to tap malls anew in vax rollout for children

The local government here will again be partnering with commercial establishments in the delivery of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination rollout especially for children aged five to 11 years old.

In an online briefer Monday, Mayor Oscar Moreno said one of the malls situated in CM Recto Avenue, has already committed to having a designated place for the children’s immunization activity.

“The SM Mall has a plan to use their children’s corner for the pediatric vaccination,” he said.

Dr. Ted Yu Jr., the city health office (CHO) medical officer, also said the venue is the perfect area for the vaccination considering that only the Pfizer vaccine is allowed for the particular age group.

“The area should be cold because only Pfizer is allowed for the vaccination of the (five to 11 years old). We will utilize that kind of facility for the vaccination and we are thankful to SM for providing space, especially their children’s corner,” he said.

Yu also confirmed that the reformulated Pfizer vaccine that will be used for the pediatric vaccination is expected to arrive this week.

“I think the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive this week because their tentative schedule for us is on February 11,” he said.

The latest CHO data showed that the local government has pre-registered 10,187 children aged five to 11 years old for the forthcoming Covid-19 vaccination.

Yu said they are still waiting for the guidelines and a go-signal from the Department of Health to start the vaccination rollout.

The medical officer has again encouraged parents who have children aged 5-11 years old to register their children for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination.

He said parents who would want to register their children could go to the link: services.cagayandeoro.gov.ph:8087/vaccprereg and choose category E1.0 for children who do not have comorbidities and category E1.1 for children who have comorbidities.

As of Sunday, the city government has tallied 520,387 fully vaccinated residents here, or 86.74 percent from the city’s target population of 599,929.

They also recorded 33,679 individuals who have received their first dose, and 71,710 from fully vaccinated individuals who have been administered booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency