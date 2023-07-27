CCC, PRC boost alliance for climate resilience, disaster response

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to further strengthen collaborative efforts in building climate resilience and enhancing disaster response throughout the country. Under the partnership, the CCC will capacitate PRC's partner communities, personnel and volunteers on localized climate risk profiling and climate change adaptation and mitigation planning, and provide technical assistance to access relevant funding for the implementation of local climate change initiatives. PRC, on the other hand, shall support the CCC in the development of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NIP). The PRC also will actively participate in the CCC's Net Zero Challenge, reinforcing the shared vision for transformative climate action. 'The CCC welcomes this partnership with the Philippine Red Cross towards ensuring that lives and livelihoods of communities are resilient against disasters and other impacts of climate change,' CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said during the MOA signing on Wednesday. Borje said the collaboration is another window 'for us to realize our commitment to transformative and meaningful climate action.' 'With CCC, we have made it our ambition to contribute big time to saving our planet. We will be leaders in our own spheres of expertise but carry the load together through our partnership. I can assure our kababayans that the Red Cross and CCC will prioritize climate change adaptation and mitigation of its effects. Join us: Let's carry the load together,' PRC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Richard J. Gordon, for his part, said. Aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s vision of a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach in addressing critical issues such as the climate crisis, the CCC works on further strengthening cooperation with civil society, development partners and private sector, such as the PRC.

Source: Philippines News Agency