Cardinals outsmart Generals, move up to 2nd spot

Mapua University gave it all in the fourth quarter to thwart Emilio Aguinaldo College, 73-69, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 men's basketball at Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan City on Sunday. Jopet Soriano scored 15 points on top of six rebounds and had four blocks in leading the Cardinals to their fourth win in five games. Paolo Hernandez and Ferdie Asuncion contributed 11 points each while Clint Escamis and JC Recto added 10 points apiece for Mapua, which joined Jose Rizal University (JRU) in second place at 4-1. The Generals, who led in the first three quarters, absorbed their second loss in as many outings. In the other game, Arellano University barged into the win column at the expense of skidding defending champion Letran, 87-80. Felix Villarente led the Chiefs with 15 points and six assists followed by Troy Valencia (14), Jade Talampas (11) and Lars Sunga (10). The Knights remained winless after five games. Meanwhile, JRU will shoot for its fifth win against San Sebastian College on Tuesday. Game time is 2 p.m. The other match will pit College of Saint Benilde against Perpetual Help 4 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency