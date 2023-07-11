Car sales grow 30.7% in H1

Locally assembled automotive vehicles sold a total of 202,415 units in the first six months of the year, growing by 30.7 percent from the same period in 2022. The joint sales report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) on Tuesday shows that car sales in the first half of 2023 reached 47,541 units, higher than the vehicles sold in the same period last year. Both passenger car and commercial vehicle segments grew by 30 percent in January to June 2023 sales from the same period in the previous year. Passenger cars increased their sales to 50,848 units from January to June period from 39,003 units last year. Commercial vehicle sales, on the other hand, rose to 151,567 units in the first semester of 2023 compared to the 115,871 units sales in the same period last year. CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said the industry's performance in the first six months of the year is a strong signal of the local car manufacturers' sustained growth. "Maintaining this level of growth on a monthly basis, the industry has indeed high hopes of achieving or even exceeding its sales target for this year," Gutierrez said. For June 2023 alone, car sales increased by 27 percent to 36,311 units from 28,601 units sold in June 2022. Top sellers during the first half of the year were Toyota, Mitsubishi, Ford, Nissan and Honda, respectively

Source: Philippines News agency