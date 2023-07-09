Canada slips past China in Men’s VNL, avoids relegation

Canada fought back from a first-set loss to prevail over China, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18, and avoid relegation in the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 3 at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Sunday. Outside hitter Stephen Timothy Maar and opposite hitter Ryan Joseph Sclater both scored 20 points as the Canadians improved their win-loss record to 3-9, ahead of Iran, Bulgaria and Cuba, which have identical 2-9 cards. The lowest-ranked team in the 16-team field will be demoted to the Volleyball Challenger Cup, where the winner will be promoted. 'It's a huge win. We needed this to stay in the VNL. To win this game and put everything on the line to save ourselves was intense and very emotional. We're happy with how we performed,' said the 6-foot-6 Maar, who had 14 aces and six blocks. Danny Demyanenko and Nicholas Hoag chipped in 12 points each for the world No. 16 Canada, which posted its first but biggest win in the Philippine leg of the VNL, organized by the International Volleyball Federation and the Volleyball World. Jingyin Zhang finished with 25 points for China, which is at the bottom of the standings with a 2-10 record. The top eight teams will advance to the final round scheduled July 19 to 24 in Gdansk City, Poland.

Source: Philippines News Agency