Calabarzon, C. Visayas boards OK minimum wage hike

Manila: The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) of Region 4-A (Calabarzon) and Region 7 (Central Visayas) have issued wage orders granting increases in the daily minimum wage rates of workers in private establishments, directly benefiting 1.2 million minimum wage earners.

In a statement Monday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the daily wage adjustment in Calabarzon and Central Visayas ranges from PHP21 to PHP75 and PHP33 to PHP43, respectively.

This brings the minimum wage rates in Calabarzon to PHP450 to PHP560 in the non-agriculture sector; PHP425 to PHP500 in the agriculture sector; and PHP425 in retail and service establishments employing not more than 10 workers upon full implementation of all tranches.

The wage hike in Calabarzon will take effect on Sept. 30 or six days from the anniversary date of the previous regional wage increase on Sept. 24 last year. It will be given in two tranches — the first tranche on Sept. 30 and the second tranche on April 1, 202

5.

Meanwhile, the wage hike in Central Visayas would take effect on Oct. 2, the day immediately following the anniversary date of the previous regional wage order on Oct. 1 last year.

The region kept its area-based classifications of Classes A, B, and C, but each class now has a single wage rate for both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors.

The increase brings the daily minimum wages from PHP458 to PHP468 to PHP501 for Class A; from PHP425 to P430 to P463 for Class B; and PHP415-P420 to PHP453 for Class C.

Classified under Class A are the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapulapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay and the municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, San Fernando or Expanded Metro Cebu.

Meanwhile, under Class B are the cities not covered under Class A — Bais, Bayawan, Bogo, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Tagbilaran City, Tanjay and Toledo while Class C include other towns not covered under Class A and B.

Both adjustments were reached through consensus and unanimously

approved by the government, labor and employer representatives in both RTWPBs.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission also unanimously affirmed the pay adjustments.

The wage orders were issued following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Labor Day directive to the RTWPBs to review regional minimum wage rates prior to the anniversary dates of previous wage increases.

Source: Philippines News agency