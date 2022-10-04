‘Buy local’ ordinance pushed in Ilocos Norte

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Ilocos Norte has sought the help of the provincial board to pass an ordinance enjoining all local government units, other government agencies, and state universities and colleges to allocate at least 10 percent of their total procurement value for locally produced goods and services.

DTI – Ilocos Norte Director Rosario Quodala said Tuesday a copy of the draft ordinance was presented to members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday.

According to Quodala, there is a need to institutionalize the prioritization of local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) products and services as they play a vital role in the local economy.

“This is in support of the Republic Act 9501 known as the Magna Carta for MSMEs which, among others, provides that eligible MSMEs should be entitled to a substantial share of 10 percent from the resources of the government,” she said.

MSMEs include cooperatives, rural improvement clubs, associations, and existing businesses without registrations, with a capitalization not exceeding PHP100 million, that have an existing food or non-food product, or have started operations but are in the process of developing their byproduct.

Once approved, an MSME registry will be created in coordination with the DTI’s Negosyo Center to come up with a complete list of all MSMEs eligible to avail of the benefits of the province.

The MSME registry, which will be subjected to periodic updating once every two years, will serve as the basis of the procurement of locally produced goods and services.

The list will be posted on the official website of the city, municipal, or province subject to validation by the office of the local chief executive concerned, in coordination with the DTI and Civil Society Organizations.

Last week, the DTI hosted the first Ilocos Norte Kapatid Mentor ME summit and trade exhibit at the Fort Ilocandia Hotel in this city where 11 batches of graduates gathered to share their best practices, learn from each other, and develop future business linkages. (PNA)

