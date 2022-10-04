DOH-Cordillera ramps up efforts in 2 provinces with low vax rate

The Department of Health – Cordillera region said it continues to ramp up efforts to convince residents of Ifugao and Benguet provinces to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We will continue to convince the public to be vaccinated because the vaccine has been proven to give added protection,” Dr. Rio Magpantay, DOH-Cordillera director, said in a message on Tuesday.

The two provinces have been lagging in terms of inoculating the target population.

DOH data showed Benguet has a 77.74 percent accomplishment rate for individuals with a single dose and a 72.81 percent full vaccination rate.

Ifugao, on the other, hand recorded a 70.54 percent accomplishment rate for individuals with at least one dose and a 65.72 percent full vaccination rate.

The provinces remain under Alert Level 2 and have been identified by the DOH as among the areas where health authorities encounter difficulties in convincing people to avail of the jabs.

The DOH-Cordillera has even hired additional manpower to augment and help personnel of the local governments in doing house-to-house information campaigns in the hope of making the public change their mind in support of the vaccine.

About 1,297,855 or 100.87 percent of the target eligible population of 1,286,637 in the Cordillera have received one dose of the vaccine while 96.07 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Abra recorded a 120.48 percent single-dose vaccination rate and 118.88 percent for those with two doses.

Meanwhile, Apayao has a 111.06 percent single-dose vaccination rate and 100.70 percent for those with two doses; Baguio with 132.72 percent and 127 percent for one and two doses, respectively; Kalinga with 102.86 percent and 99.56 percent, respectively; and Mountain Province with 94.22 percent

