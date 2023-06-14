BTr fully awards reissued 20-year T-bonds

The Bureau of Treasury (BTr) on Wednesday fully awarded the reissued 20-year Treasury bonds. In a statement, the BTr said the T-bonds fetched an average rate of 6.085 percent. This was lower than the coupon rate of 6.500 percent when it was first issued in February 2018. The bonds have a remaining life of 14 years and eight months. The auction attracted PHP51.7 billion in total tenders, 2.1 times the PHP25-billion offer. "With its decision, the committee raised the full program of PHP25.0 billion, bringing the total outstanding volume for the series to PHP165.0 billion," the bureau said.

Source: Philippines News Agency