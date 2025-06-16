Bohol Panglao Airport Operations Transferred to Aboitiz InfraCapital

Bohol: The government has officially turned over the operations of Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) to Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC). BPIA, one of the country’s busiest gateways, will undergo a series of upgrades under a PHP4.53-billion public-private partnership.

According to Philippines News Agency, the official handover marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bohol-Panglao International Airport. AIC vice president and head of the Airports Business, Rafael Aboitiz, stated that the company is committed to transforming BPIA into a globally competitive gateway that reflects the beauty and hospitality of Bohol, while helping unlock its full tourism and economic potential.

The first set of upgrades is slated for the second half of 2025. Initial improvements will boost BPIA’s capacity from 2 million to 2.5 million passengers per annum within the first two years, with future developments pushing capacity to 3.9 million per year by 2030. Over the next few years, AIC will expand the BPIA passenger terminal building, modernize landside and airside facilities, and install new airport systems and equipment.

AIC president and chief executive officer, Cosette Canilao, emphasized that this project is about more than infrastructure; it is about enabling tourism, empowering local economies, and creating more inclusive growth across the Visayas. With the inclusion of BPIA, AIC’s airports business now spans three key gateways, including Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Laguindingan International Airport.

The three airports are part of AIC’s broader strategy to develop and manage infrastructure assets that deliver Filipino hospitality, better travel, and seamless connectivity across the Philippines.