BOC halts entry of P104-M smuggled items from 3 Asian countries

MANILA: Eight shipments from three countries in Asia yielded PHP104 million worth of imported agricultural products and cigarettes during a recent series of inspections by the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service - Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) chief Alvin Enciso confirmed on Saturday that the shipments – five from China, two from Hong Kong, and one from India – contained misdeclared and undeclared red and white onions, sugar, and cigarettes.

In a statement, Enciso said the shipments arrived between Dec. 29, 2022 and Feb. 10 and were examined on Feb. 17 and 23 after the issuance of Alert Orders, based on the derogatory information received by the CIIS-MICP.

The three consignees of the shipments, who were not identified, would be asked to present the proper importation permits.

Without such documents, the BOC will implement seizure and forfeiture proceedings.

The case records will be forwarded to the bureau's Action Team Against Smugglers for the filing of charges.

“Our commissioner Bienvenido Rubio has his hands full with the transition, but that didn’t stop him from leading the agency in our fight against smuggling,” Juvymax Uy, deputy commissioner for Intelligence Group, said in another statement. “Our intel officers and agents are highly skilled and equipped at detecting the concealment methods for these smuggling activities.”

Rubio’s appointment was announced by Malacañang on Feb. 10.

Source: Philippines News Agency