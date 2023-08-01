BOC donates 80K bags of white sugar to DA to benefit consumers

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday donated 4,000 metric tons of Thailand white sugar to the Department of Agriculture (DA) to benefit local consumers. In a statement, BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio expressed hope to provide Filipinos with more access to white sugar. 'We firmly believe that, through DA, this donation will reach various local communities and enable our fellow Filipinos to conveniently access sugar," he said. Rubio made the remark following the signing of the deed of donation and acceptance alongside DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban. The donation is comprised of 80,000 bags of Thailand white sugar which arrived at the Port of Batangas last Jan. 12. According to the BOC, authorities then forfeited the sugar on April 14, as it arrived on board M/V Sunward with no notice of arrival, being subject to seizure and detention. "On 21 July 2023, the Secretary of Finance approved the proposed donation of 4,000 MT refined sugar to the DA," the BOC statement reads. Rubio thanked various government agencies for partnering with the BOC. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the DOF, DA, and SRA (Sugar Regulatory Administration) for your invaluable contributions, guidance, and unwavering support to BOC, which made this donation possible," he said. Under SRA Memorandum Circular No. 4, s. 2022-2023, the BOC is allowed to dispose of "seized sugar with commercial value and capable of legitimate use" through donations to government agencies

Source: Philippines News Agency