BOC-Davao to release abandoned ‘balikbayan’ boxes

DAVAO CITY: The Bureau of Custom – Port of Davao (BOC-Davao) is releasing some 404 “balikbayan” boxes to their respective claimants through the city port here and the sub-port of Dadiangas, an official said Thursday.

In a press briefing, Erastus Sandino Austria, BOC-Davao district collector, said the move aims to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families victimized by unscrupulous consolidators.

This came after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the expedited release of abandoned “balikbayan” boxes to their consignees nationwide.

At least 124 and 466 boxes have been claimed by consignees while 404 remain unclaimed, Austria said.

At least 16 containers arrived at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) from a consolidator in June and July last year, and were abandoned on Aug. 11 of the same year.

“The abandoned boxes were sent by the OFWs through unscrupulous consolidators or forwarding companies who agreed to deliver the packages to the consignee’s address in the Philippines but no payment was made to local forwarders which have resulted in the non-settlement of duties, taxes, and other charges due to BOC,” Austria said.

He said balikbayan boxes neglected at Davao port can be claimed at their warehouse on Panabo Bypass Road in Barangay Cagangohan, Panabo City; and at the JJM Warehouse in Barangay Tambler, General Santos City for the sub-port of Dadiangas.

“No fees will be charged, but claimants will need to present two valid government-issued identification cards, proof of shipping documents, a photocopy of the sender’s passport, and an authorization letter if boxes are received by their representatives,” Austria said.

For consignees who cannot personally claim their boxes, Austria said BOC will have them delivered for free.

Criminal cases

Meanwhile, Austria noted that the BOC had filed criminal cases against the forwarding companies which allegedly abandoned balikbayan box deliveries.

He said balikbayan boxes sent by qualified OFWs are exempted from payment provided that the boxes are coursed through freight forwarders.

Austria added that qualified Filipinos while abroad can send up to three times with a total declared value not exceeding PHP150,000 of all three balikbayan boxes in a year, provided it contains only personal and household effects, and not in commercial quantity.

The forwarded items should not also be regulated and restricted, and should be authorized by the regulating agency, he said.

Luxury items that are excluded in the privilege exemption shall be subject to payment of duties and taxes and should have complied with the law and undergone proper customs clearance.

Austria said boxes kept in the warehouses can be claimed Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

