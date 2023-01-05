Arrest warrant served on jailed NPA leader in Surigao Sur

BUTUAN CITY: A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel leader was served with another arrest warrant on Wednesday night while detained at the Lianga District Jail in Surigao del Sur.

In a report Thursday, the Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office (SDSPPO) said police personnel from San Agustin, Surigao del Sur served the arrest warrant for attempted murder on Ronald Enriquez Galdiano, 40.

“The arrest warrant, dated November 21, 2019, was issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 28 in Lianga,” SDSPPO said.

Galdiano is the alleged commanding officer of the NPA Guerrilla Front 19, Sub-Regional Committee Southland, North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

He was arrested by the operatives of Lianga police on Dec. 8, 2022 in Malolos City, Bulacan for three counts of murder without bail issued on Feb. 23, 2021.

Galdiano is listed as an “NPA priority target” and considered the sixth most wanted person in the Caraga last year.

In the latest arrest warrant for attempted murder, the local court in Lianga set the rebel’s bail at PHP120,000.

“He (Galdiano) will remain under the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Lianga for proper disposition,” SDSPPO said

Source: Philippines News Agency