BJMP Puerto Princesa Jail Inmates Wrap Over 1,000 Books for Local School

Puerto princesa: More than 1,000 books wrapped by persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and personnel of the Puerto Princesa City Jail Male Dormitory have been turned over to a local school as part of Brigada Eskwela 2026 and ongoing rehabilitation efforts within jail facilities.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative, dubbed 'Libreng Pabalat ng Aklat' (Free Covering of Books), was officially launched at the Puerto Princesa City Jail Multipurpose Hall under the leadership of Acting City Jail Warden JSInsp. Alcel Bandiola. The program mobilized PDLs and jail personnel to cover books collected from partner schools, preparing learning materials ahead of the new academic year.

During its initial rollout, the first batch of completed books, comprising more than 1,000 copies, was delivered to Sta. Monica Elementary School. Jail officials stated that the activity is part of the facility's support for Brigada Eskwela and aims to provide PDLs with opportunities to engage in meaningful community-based activities.

BJMP Mimaropa spokesperson JO3 Joefrie Anglo emphasized that the initiative demonstrates how rehabilitation programs can extend beyond jail walls through activities that promote social responsibility and positive community engagement. "Programs like this strengthen responsibility, teamwork, and compassion among persons deprived of liberty while showing that they can still contribute positively to society through meaningful service," Anglo said.

He added that involving PDLs in community-centered initiatives supports the agency's rehabilitation efforts by fostering values formation and encouraging productive use of time while in custody. Bandiola praised the dedication shown by PDLs and personnel during the activity, noting that their collective effort reflects the growing role of rehabilitation programs in preparing individuals under custody for eventual reintegration into society.

Jail officials mentioned that more books are expected to be covered and distributed in the coming days as part of the ongoing implementation of the project. The initiative underscores the shared commitment of jail personnel and PDLs to contribute to education and community development despite the challenges of incarceration.