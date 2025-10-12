Bishop Shuts Down Davao Oriental Churches and Schools Amid Safety Concerns

Mati: All parishes and Catholic schools in Davao Oriental were ordered to stop using their churches and buildings until authorities declare them structurally safe following the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes that struck Oct. 10. In a circular issued Saturday, Bishop Abel Apigo of Mati said safety is the top priority.

According to Philippines News Agency, Bishop Apigo stated, “I am directing all the parish priests and parish administrators, especially those that were badly hit by the earthquake, not to use the church buildings until we receive clearance from the competent and designated team from the province, city or municipal office declaring that the buildings are safe,” as quoted in a news release posted by CBCP News.

The directive includes all Catholic schools in the diocese, with instructions for administrators to ensure that classrooms and other facilities are properly inspected before resuming classes and activities. However, Bishop Apigo authorized parish priests and administrators to decide wher

e to celebrate Masses “in a dignified manner,” emphasizing the importance of the Holy Eucharist in providing strength and urging the faithful to “persevere in prayer.”

On Saturday, Cabinet officials were briefed on the extent of damage caused by the doublet earthquake. Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, Education Secretary Sonny Edgardo Angara, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with members of disaster response agencies and provincial government officials, led by Governor Nelson Dayanghirang and Mayor Joel Almario, at Subangan Tourism Complex in Mati. Discussions focused on the areas most affected by the quake, including infrastructure, education facilities, and community settlements.