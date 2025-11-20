Big Win for TP in Thailand at HR Excellence Awards: Setting a new benchmark in people-driven resilience Big Win for TP in Thailand at HR Excellence Awards: Setting a new benchmark in people-driven resilience

BANGKOK, Thailand, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TP (ex-Teleperformance) in Thailand, a leader in digital business services, today announced that it has been recognized with two honors at the HR Excellence Awards Thailand 2025.

The Silver Award for Excellence in Best HR Team and the Bronze Award for Excellence in Recovery & Rebound Strategy demonstrate TP in Thailand’s strategic approach to human capital management, which strengthens its operational agility and competitiveness throughout Southeast Asia.

Workforce strategy that supports a high-performance, multilingual business services hub

TP in Thailand integrates its people-first strategy across business functions, enabling rapid market response and high-value delivery for its global clients.

Supporting over 450 employees across major hubs in Bangkok, TP in Thailand has built a multilingual workforce that empowers clients in broad industries. The company’s talent management programs, including data-driven hiring, integrated learning pathways, and targeted leadership development, have created a repeatable framework for scaling complex, multilingual operations.

These people-focused operating practices ensure clients benefit from faster team ramp-ups, seamless cross-functional collaboration, and a continuous pipeline of “ready-now” leaders. By investing in tailored engagement and expatriate onboarding, TP in Thailand enhances the employee experience, which in turn translates into sustained productivity and improved service quality for its clients.

The Recovery & Rebound blueprint for clients

TP in Thailand’s business continuity model integrates real-time oversight, multi-location redundancy, and rapid workforce mobilization to protect client operations during unexpected disruptions. This framework was tested during the Myanmar earthquake in March 2025, when TP in Thailand activated its continuity plan within minutes to stabilize teams, systems, and delivery.

A 24/7 global command center coordinated actions across sites, alternate delivery hubs were engaged to absorb workloads, and secure remote-access tools were deployed to keep critical teams connected to client systems. At the same time, TP in Thailand prioritized employee safety through structured check-ins and on-the-ground support, ensuring teams remained protected and able to operate effectively.

This combination of preparedness, redundancy, and people-first response enabled TP in Thailand to return to near-full productivity within two days, achieve full operational restoration within 48 hours, and maintain zero impact on client data or revenue. These continuity capabilities now anchor TP in Thailand’s operating playbook—giving global brands confidence that performance, security, and delivery remain stable even amid regional volatility.

Himanshu Rathore, COO, TP in Thailand, “Human capital is no longer a support function—it is the competitive edge. These recognitions confirm that TP in Thailand offers global brands a resilient, multilingual, ready-to-scale platform anchored in engaged people and disciplined execution.”

ABOUT TP IN THAILAND

Teleperformance in Thailand is part of the TP Group, a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers.

The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group’s local presence, allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Miller

Tel: +1 629-899-0675

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acb5d7a8-aec0-4e00-b8e9-23d5076f6cd5

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9579475