Biden briefed on alleged Russian missile strikes in Poland

US President Joe Biden was briefed Tuesday about reports of Russian missile strikes in Poland, said the White House.

Biden will also speak to Polish President Andrzej Duda “shortly,” it said in a statement.

Also, Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Polish counterpart Jacek Siewiera on the matter.

“We’ve seen the reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government to gather more information. Shortly after receiving these reports, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Chief of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera,” said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement.

“We cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time. We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be,” said the statement.

The Pentagon earlier said it is “aware” of the reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland or the Ukraine border.

Spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder could not immediately confirm if the explosions were the result of Russian missile strikes but said the Defense Department was looking to confirm the reports.

“We are aware of the press reporting on this. We have no information at this time to corroborate those reports, but again, we are taking them seriously and looking into them,” Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon. (

