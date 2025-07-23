Bicol Police Activates Regional Support Force Amid Heavy Rains

Legazpi city: The Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 in Bicol has mobilized its regional standby support force as the region faces heavy rains due to low-pressure areas and the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat.” ‘The safety and welfare of our constituents remain our top priority. Our personnel are on full alert and ready to respond to any emergency, 24/7. We appeal to the public to cooperate with authorities, heed evacuation orders, and take all necessary precautions to avoid loss of life and property,’ PRO-5 Director Nestor Babagay Jr. stated. The public is advised to use the emergency hotline 911 for rescue or assistance. ‘Do not wait until the last minute. If you live in high-risk areas, evacuate early and seek shelter in designated evacuation centers,’ Babagay added. He instructed field units across the Bicol Region to preposition resources and regularly assess the situation.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Legazpi City Disaster and Climate Change Resilience Council has raised its emergency operations center and response cluster to an Orange alert, indicating significant emergency conditions. Residents have been advised to remain indoors and prepare “Go” bags in anticipation of potential evacuations. Mayor Hisham Ismail has arranged free transportation for those affected by the heavy rains and difficult commuting conditions between Legazpi and Daraga. Two vehicles have been made available to assist those who are affected and stranded.

The Department of Health has issued a reminder about the risk of leptospirosis as floods continue to affect many areas. The public is advised to avoid swimming or wading through floodwaters and to utilize protective equipment such as boots and gloves if contact with dirty water is unavoidable. Leptospirosis, caused by the Leptospira bacteria, can be contracted through contaminated water, food, or soil. It is often transmitted through contact with contaminated water or urine and can cause serious health issues if untreated. Symptoms include fever, calf muscle pain, dizziness, headache, body aches, diarrhea, rash, yellowing of the skin, and red eyes. Individuals experiencing symptoms for more than two days are urged to seek medical attention.