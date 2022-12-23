BI warns foreigners anew vs. use of fake travel documents

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday cautioned anew foreigners against fake documents circulating amid the holiday season.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued the warning after the interception of a South Korean national identified as Ke Shuiyin, 45, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last Dec. 15 after presenting a fake emigration clearance certificate (ECC).

The foreign national attempted to board a China Southern Airlines flight to Guangzhou, China but was intercepted by primary inspection officers upon suspecting the authenticity of the document she presented.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that the ECC she submitted was fraudulent.

Ke was denied boarding and was subsequently arrested for violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

An ECC is required for foreign visitors who have stayed in the country for more than six months.

At the same time, the BI chief warned foreign nationals in the country to refrain from securing the services of “fixers” promising expeditious processing of documents especially during the holiday rush.

“Processing has been made easy and convenient, and we have 60 offices nationwide that can cater to different immigration transactions. There are also numerous BI-accredited agencies and law firms that may assist you in your applications,” Tansingco said in a statement.

“Refrain from going to fixers for your documents, as it will only get you in trouble,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency