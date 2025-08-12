Berong Nickel Corporation Secures MPSA for Long Point Mine in Palawan

Berong: Berong Nickel Corporation (BNC), a subsidiary of DMCI Mining, recently signed a mineral production sharing agreement (MPSA) with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) for its Long Point property in Aborlan, Palawan. In a statement Tuesday, DMCI said the MPSA, signed on August 8, covers around 2,177.34 hectares.

According to Philippines News Agency, it grants BNC the exclusive right to explore, develop, and utilize mineral resources within the contract area. The MPSA has an initial term of 25 years, renewable for another 25 years, and will take effect upon registration with the MGB.

‘We will work closely with our host communities to ensure development goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship and inclusive growth, guided by the same standards that shaped our operations and ongoing rehabilitation of the Berong mine in Quezon,’ DMCI Mining Corporation President Tulsi Das Reyes said.

The Long Point mine holds an environmental compliance certificate for 1 million wet metric tons of annual production capacity, with operations targeted to start by the fourth quarter of 2025. More than 1,000 jobs would be created under the project, with priority hiring for local indigenous and nearby communities.

Since 2024, DMCI said BNC invested around PHP1 billion in the Long Point project for fleet expansion, port infrastructure, ongoing exploration activities, and pre-operating costs.