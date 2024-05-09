KOTA TINGGI, The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin today visited the agency's news officer attached to the Strategic Planning Department Lizawati Bahanan, who is suffering from stage three lung cancer, at her home in Felda Linggiu, here today. Nur-ul Afida handed over contributions from the Bernama welfare fund, Tabung Kasih@HAWANA and the insurance company. Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus, Management Services and Finance head Sharifah Zaini Syed Zain, Human Resources manager Marzukhi Md Saleh, Deputy executive editor II Sh Nur Shahrizad Sy Mohamed Sharer and Johor Bureau chief Mohd Khairi Idham Amran were also present. Nur-ul Afida said she hoped the donations could help ease Lizawati's financial burden regarding medical expenses and other necessities. According to her, Lizawati is the 60th recipient of the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund, which Bernama manages, with allocations from the Communications Ministry. She said 100 reci pients are expected to benefit from the fund before the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) 2024 celebration, which is taking place in Kuching, Sarawak, from May 25 to 27. Meanwhile, Lizawati, 47, who has served Bernama for 24 years, expressed gratitude for the donations. '…my heartfelt gratitude to everyone for this visit. I am deeply touched by this thoughtful gesture and love shown to me,' she said. The mother of two was diagnosed with the disease on October 27 last year after experiencing prolonged coughing and hoarseness since August. Lizawati has completed four rounds of chemotherapy beginning Nov 23 and is undergoing a year-long targeted therapy (using drugs or other substances to target cancer cells) starting in the middle of February this year. Source: BERNAMA News Agency