BCDA Secures P4-B Energy Deal During PBBM’s State Visit to India

Manila: A PHP4-billion waste-to-energy facility is set to rise within the next two years at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, following an agreement secured by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) with Indian engineering firm Uttamenergy Limited. The agreement for the construction of a 12-megawatt plant capable of processing about 600 metric tons of waste daily, including bottom and fly ash, was signed following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s five-day state visit to India from Aug. 4 to 8.

According to Philippines News Agency, the project is estimated to generate electricity for around 10,000 households and generate about 300 jobs during the facility’s construction, and 100 direct jobs during its commercial operations, seen within the next three years. The facility will be put up in a 4-hectare site, which has a provision to expand by an additional 6 hectares. It will be under a 25-year lease agreement, and renewable for a maximum of 25 years.

‘This investment delivers direct national value and reinforces our transition to clean energy, supports modern waste management for cities, and brings high-impact foreign capital into one of the Philippines’ most strategic growth areas,’ BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said in a statement Thursday. ‘Projects like this are not just about infrastructure. They create ecosystems of opportunity, like jobs for skilled workers, contracts for small businesses, and long-term value for local governments managing waste sustainably.’