﻿BBM’s historic Tarlac visit ends ‘war of colors’: Angeles

Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who visited Tarlac during a campaign sortie last Saturday, signaled the end of political differences in the province, according to Tarlac Mayor Cristy Angeles.

Tarlac is a known bailiwick of the Aquinos since the time of former Senator Ninoy Aquino and his wife former President Cory Aquino, but the presence of Marcos in the province clearly showed that the place is not just for the Aquinos, after all.

“Alam po ninyo, history in the making po ito. Isang Marcos tumuntong dito sa lungsod ng Tarlac (You know, this is history in the making. A Marcos set foot here in Tarlac City,” Angeles announced as thousands of the supporters shouted BBM.

“Tapos na po ang mga away ng mga kulay. Nandito tayo ngayon para magkaisa ng tunay. Tama? (The war of colors is over. We are here for true unity. Right?),” she added.

Angeles also reiterated the support of Tarlakenyos to Marcos and his running-mate Inday Sara Duterte and the whole UniTeam.

“Mahal kong kababayan, mulat na tayo alam na natin kung ano ang nararapat para sa ating lahat. Kailangan natin ang pagkakaisa at ibibigay niya (Marcos) po yan sa atin (My beloved countrymen, we are aware that we already know what is right for all of us. We need unity and Marcos will give that to us),” said Angeles before introducing him to the crowd.

“Ipapakita natin ang suporta natin para sa kanila. Ipakita natin na dito sa Tarlac City tayo lahat ay nagkakaisa at nagtutulungan. Gusto natin ng magandang kinabukasan. Gusto natin na magkaisa na hindi lamang sa ating lungsod kundi sa buong Pilipinas (Let us show our support to them. Let us show here in Tarlac City that we are all united and helping each other. We want better future. We want unity not only in our city but throughout the Philippines),” she added.

Angeles also called on the public to listen to Marcos’ call of unity.

“Tarlac City for BBM-Sara. Tapos na po yung nakaraan (Past is over). Time to move on. Kalimutan na po ang mga nangyari noon sapagkat kailangan natin ang pagkakaisa para sa magandang kinabukasan (Let us forget what happened in the past because we need to unity for a better future),” Angeles stressed.

Source: Philippines News Agency