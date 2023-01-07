Bay Area ties finals vs. Ginebra anew

MANILA: Bay Area bucked the absence of Andrew Nicholson and held off Ginebra, 94-86, in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals before 17,236 fans at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Friday night.

Kobey Lam caught fire for the Dragons as he led their fightback, where they held the Gin Kings to only 15 points in the third quarter and exploded for 34 in the final period.

“We learned from our mistakes from the last game,” said Lam, who finished with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 8-of-14 on threes, nine rebounds and four assists, for Bay Area which forced a 2-2 tie in the best-of-seven series.

Glen Yang and Zhu Songwei each added 18 points.

Justin Brownlee had his triple-double of 23 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, with four steals and one block, flushed down the drain as Ginebra lost steam early in the fourth quarter, which somehow dampened his Best Import win earlier in the night.

“Sometimes, it just doesn’t work like that (winning the game on the same night you win an individual award),” Brownlee said.

Best Player of the Conference Scottie Thompson produced 18 points, five rebounds and six-assists.

“Maganda lang talaga ‘yung pinakita nila (They just performed pretty well),” Thompson said.

The scores:

BAY AREA 94 – Lam 30, Yang 18, Zhu 18, Liu 8, Reid 8, Blankley 7, Song 3, Zheng 2, Ewing 0, Ju 0.

GINEBRA 86 – Brownlee 23, Thompson 18, J. Aguilar 12, Tenorio 11, Pringle 9, Standhardinger 8, Malonzo 5, Mariano 0, Gray 0, Pinto 0.

Quarters: 19-19, 38-46, 60-61, 94-86

Source: Philippines News Agency