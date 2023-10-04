BARMM probes alleged anomalies in hiring teachers

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's (BARMM) education ministry created a committee Wednesday to investigate alleged irregularities in the recruitment of new teachers and non-teaching workers for the provinces of Sulu and Lanao del Sur. Minister Mohagher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) said he was saddened by the allegations circulating on social media after at least 900 teaching and non-teaching personnel from Sulu and Lanao Sur took their oath on Tuesday. Sixteen non-teaching office personnel for the MBHTE regional office took their oath at the Cotabato State University gymnasium here. 'I created a special committee to look into these allegations, to ferret out the truth,' Iqbal said. 'We are not saying it exists, (but) we are also not saying it does not exist.' He said he ordered the special committee to do its best to find the truth about the issue 'within and outside the MBHTE," adding that he learned about the matter after some of those who failed in the recruitment process turned to social media, criticizing the MBHTE and its hiring procedure. Some applicants claimed on social media that 'moneyed applicants' paid their way in. 'I have a master's degree, I am a dean's lister, I am cum laude, I am very much qualified, but I was not hired,' one post from a supposed teacher-applicant said. Iqbal assured that the MBHTE would 'leave no stone unturned' to clear matters.

Source: Philippines News Agency