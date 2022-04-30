﻿Badoy unfazed by petition to revoke her medical license

National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson and Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Marie Badoy on Saturday shrugged off the petition of a group of health workers to revoke her physician’s license.

Badoy said she is standing by her previous pronouncement that the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) is a legal front of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the petition was just another attempt to silence the NTF-ELCAC.

“The Alliance of Health Workers is a front of the CPP-NPA-NDF (New People’s Army-National Democratic Front) and the amusing gimmick of trying to strip me of my medical license is just another attempt to harass and silence NTF-ELCAC,” Badoy said in a press statement.

The AHW sought the revocation of Badoy’s license as a physician before the Professional Regulation Commission on April 1 for allegedly violating the code of conduct and ethical standards of the medical profession “through persistent, relentless red-tagging and vilification of AHW national leaders and the organization”.

On April 7, the group followed up the petition with administrative and criminal charges against Badoy before the Ombudsman for linking them to the communist movement.

Badoy said AHW merely wants to stop the NTF-ELCAC officials, especially her, from “telling the truth” about the CPP’s legal fronts.

She added that the AHW has done nothing but “undermine and chip away at the sincere and highly successful services of government”.

“I expected nothing less from a front of this terrorist organization that uses the majority of its members — noble front liners — who have no idea that they have been deceived into joining a front of a terrorist organization which, if they will not leave now, will bring them nothing but great harm,” she said.

Badoy advised the AHW to cut ties with the CPP, which is propagating lies that “the only solution to the ills of society is the violent overthrow of the government”.

“So, now we would like to sound this clear appeal to members of the Alliance of Health Workers, a front of the terrorist organization CPP-NPA-NDF, to disaffiliate themselves from this terrorist front that will teach them the toxic language of hate and mistrust towards government,” she said.

Badoy said the AHW should instead join the government in ending the communist insurgency as she lauded the success of the government’s initiatives.

She said 25,200 communist rebels have returned to the fold of the law, while 51 of 68 guerilla fronts have been totally dismantled.

The remaining fronts are “in various stages of dismantling”, she added.

“The government is hard at work in ending the 53-year communist terrorist scourge that has brought nothing but death and destruction to our country. And we have already won this monumental battle,” Badoy said.

She said the end of communism has “finally” come.

“And all they are left with are their frantic efforts to raise funds, recruit unwitting Filipinos into joining a war they’ve already lost, and the mad and desperate scramble to get back into power so they can, once again, bring death and destruction to our people,” she said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist group by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the political wing NDF as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.