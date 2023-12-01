Bacolod City Police Seize Over PHP1 Million in Shabu in Anti-Drug Operations

Bacolod City - In a significant crackdown on illegal drugs, law enforcement agencies in Bacolod City arrested 10 suspects and confiscated PHP1.046 million worth of shabu in a series of operations over the past two days. The operations were conducted by the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and other drug enforcement units.

The most recent operation took place on Thursday night in Purok Kaingin, Barangay Singcang-Airport, led by the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit-Western Visayas. The primary suspect, 25-year-old Aeron Grace Andal, was arrested for selling a sachet of shabu valued at PHP13,000 to an undercover officer. Alongside Andal, five others were apprehended: Stephanie Espinosa, Maria Aliguin, Samuel Gallardo, Audie Medel, and Freddie Denisa. Police recovered 75 grams of shabu worth PHP510,000 and various drug paraphernalia from the suspects. Andal denied owning the seized drugs, while Denisa claimed no involvement in the drug trade.

In another operation by Police Station 5, Arnold Pangaral was arrested in Hacienda Teresita, Barangay Granada, for selling PHP500 worth of shabu. He yielded seven grams of shabu, valued at PHP47,000. Additionally, three suspects were caught in Purok Lubi, Barangay 3, by the BCPO-City Drug Enforcement Unit on Wednesday morning. Jimmy Cordova, Michael Ababa, and Wilfrando Francia were detained after selling PHP3,000 worth of shabu to an undercover police officer, with about 72 grams of shabu worth PHP489,000 found in their possession.

All suspects are now facing charges under Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.