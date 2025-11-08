Ateneo’s Sy Clinches Third Gold in Women’s 400m Freestyle at UAAP

Manila: Ateneo de Manila University’s Mishka Sy claimed her third individual gold medal after winning the women’s 400m freestyle event in the UAAP Season 88 swimming competition at the New Clark City Sports Hub on Friday night.

According to Philippines News Agency, Sy, who was the Season 87 MVP, clocked 4:37.90 for the win. De La Salle University’s Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig finished second with a time of 4:43.08, while University of the Philippines rookie Aubrey Tan secured third place with a time of 4:47.48. Sy had previously won the 100m freestyle and 200m Individual Medley events, accumulating 57 points in the overall standings.

Tied for second place with 37 points each are Talosig and UST’s Shairinne Floriano, who excelled in the 100m butterfly event with a time of 1:03.56. Talosig, last season’s top rookie, also excelled in the 800m freestyle event with a time of 9:50.35.

Meanwhile, UP’s Season 86 Rookie of the Year, Quendy Fernandez, claimed the 200m backstroke gold medal with a time of 2:18.84. UP also secured victories in the 50m breaststroke (Thanya Dela Cruz), 200m medley relay (Kate Dequina, Dela Cruz, Nikki Sarmiento, and Abi Perez), 400m freestyle relay (Atasha Dela Torre, Colette Adanza, CY Delos Santos, and Camille Buico), and 800m freestyle relay (Grace Ang, Juliana Villanueva, Dela Torre, and Aubrey Tom).

In the men’s division, Ateneo continued to dominate, collecting three more gold medals and leading the standings with 213 points. They were followed by La Salle with 139 points, UP with 105, and UST with 76. Rookie TJ Amaro, who had already won the 100m butterfly event, anchored Ateneo’s 400m freestyle relay team, which included Rafael Barreto, Paolo Labanon, and Charles Ticbaen, to victory.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Miguel Barreto added another gold medal for Ateneo by winning the 400m freestyle event. Other gold medalists included La Salle rookie Peter Dean in the 200m backstroke and UP’s Geoffrey Liberato in the 50m breaststroke.