Army disaster response in E. Visayas gets boost with add’l troops

TACLOBAN CITY: The arrival of additional troops in Eastern Visayas would not only help end the insurgency in the region but to boost the Philippine Army's capability on post-disaster response.

Their deployment in the region is an edge considering the region's location in the storm path, said Capt. Jefferson Mariano, spokesperson of the Philippine Army's 8th Infantry Division, in an interview Wednesday.

"They are here for the peace and development, but because of the geographical location of the 8th ID which is we are along the storm path that would be their second concern, the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR),” Mariano said.

The official made the remarks days after the arrival of two Army battalions composed of 1,000 soldiers.

The two battalions – the 74th and 42nd Infantry Battalions – were previously assigned to fight armed rebels in Mindanao.

“Part of their training was HADR. It involves search and rescue and relief assistance distribution during times of calamities and disasters," Mariano added.

The two additional battalions are expected to advance the anti-insurgency campaign in the region, especially since four of the last five remaining guerrilla fronts in the country are on Samar Island.

Since last year, a total of four additional battalions have been deployed to Eastern Visayas to help eliminate the New People's Army in the region, considered the country's last bastion of insurgency

Source: Philippines News Agency