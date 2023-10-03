APPLICATIONS FOR 2024 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT AWARDS ARE NOW OPEN

The 2024 Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards applications are now open for submission until Nov 17 and the global winners will be announced in April next year.

Schneider Electric, in a statement today, said the awards, entering the second installment, are now broadening the scope of eligible companies to include customers and suppliers as well as channel partners.

“This year, the selection criteria have also been updated to address wider efforts to achieve net-zero targets through electrifying and digitising operations,” it said.

The new award categories introduced this year include “Impact to My Customers”; “Impact to My Enterprise”; and “Impact to My Enterprise for Large or Midsize suppliers”.

In addition, it said the award selection criteria were updated with a more integrated approach to sustainability in which the focus remained on entrants’ decarbonisation efforts to Electrify, Reduce, and Replace, while also looking more broadly at their endeavours to create an Electricity 4.0 future through actions to Strategise, Digitise, and Decarbonise.

"This includes improving energy efficiency and implementing digital tools and technologies as well as other examples of impact and innovation. In addition to receiving valuable recognition, award winners benefit from global visibility, which could lead to new business opportunities,” according to the statement.

The website for registration is https://www.se.com/my/en/work/campaign/sustainability-impact-awards/ and nominations as well as submissions will be shortlisted for regional finals before being considered for the global award.

The awards, which were launched last year, aimed to honour the contribution of the Schneider Electric partner ecosystem in creating a more sustainable and electric world.

The 2023 edition of the Sustainability Impact Awards saw a total of 241 submissions from channel partners around the world, out of which six global winners were awarded for their pioneering innovation and decarbonisation efforts.

The 2024 edition will continue the momentum of Schneider Electric’s Partnering for Sustainability initiative, aimed at empowering its extensive partner ecosystem to deliver a more sustainable future.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency