KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has channelled a contribution to the wife of Md Rizal Atan, who passed away in an incident involving an uprooted tree on Jalan Sultan Ismail last week. Through a Facebook post, Anwar said the contribution was handed over by Prime Minister's political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited the family yesterday. He said Md Rizal is survived by his wife and four children aged 9 to 14, who are still in school. 'Farhan conveyed condolences on my behalf to Allayarham's wife who appeared calm and strong throughout the meeting, but surely only Allah knows the turmoil within her soul,' he said. Anwar also prayed that Md Rizal's soul be placed among the believers and that his family be granted ease and strength to endure the ordeal. In the tragic incident on May 7, Md Rizal, who had been working as a driver since 2018, died en route to a hotel to pick up the company's guests. In a separate post, Anwar said on his behalf, Ahmad Farhan also visited the wife of TV3 journalist Fareez Azman, Nurain Nazuraa Mohd Ghazali, 29, diagnosed with a thyroid storm due to hyperthyroidism. He said Ahmad Farhan also delivered a contribution on his behalf to help alleviate the medical costs incurred. 'The situation faced by Fareez's wife is very concerning as her heart is affected, prompting doctors to advise her to undergo thyroidectomy,' he said, praying for her recovery. Source: BERNAMA News Agency