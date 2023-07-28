Antique farmers call for depopulation of backyard-grown hogs

Backyard swine growers in this town have volunteered their hogs for culling amid the continuing spread of the African swine fever (ASF). Municipal Agriculture Officer Rene Barte said in an interview Friday that backyard growers have already felt the burden of burying their dying hogs daily. 'As of July 24, there are already 1,106 hog mortalities reported by 207 swine raisers,' Barte said, adding that losses have already reached PHP10 million computed at a prorated price of more or less PHP10,000 per head. Barte said the Municipal Council of San Jose de Buenavista placed the town under a state of calamity due to ASF during their regular session on July 24, since more than half of their 400 swine raisers have been affected by the animal disease. However, only 324 raisers are covered under the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation. 'With the state of calamity, the local government unit will be providing financial aid to hog raisers affected by ASF,' Barte said. He added that 28 hog raisers received PHP10,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development on July 11. Another 250 hog raisers are waiting for their assistance, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency