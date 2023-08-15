Angeles City fumigates 55 public schools vs. dengue

The city government here started on Tuesday the fumigation of the city's 55 public schools to ensure the safety of children and teachers against dengue in time for the opening of classes on Aug. 29. The move is also in line with the Brigada Eskwela, an annual program of the Department of Education (DepEd) that engages all concerned stakeholders to contribute their time, efforts and resources in ensuring that public schools are all set to welcome the students. Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said he directed the Angeles City anti-dengue task force to start the fogging activities to prevent the dengue-carrying mosquitoes from further breeding and multiplying, especially in schools. He said the task force will be deployed in all the public schools to conduct the anti-dengue activities. 'Kailangang matiyak na ligtas ang mga mag-aaral at guro sa dengue, bago mag-umpisa ang klase (There is a need to ensure the safety of the students and teachers against dengue before the start of classes),' Lazatin said. DepEd-Angeles City Schools Division Supt. Ronaldo Pozon thanked the mayor for giving priority to safeguarding the health of the learners. 'Our salute to Mayor Lazatin for his efforts to make our schools the best place for our students to be educated,' he said. Earlier, the city government through the Angeles City Health Office Sanitation Division and Angeles City Barangay Outreach has been conducting the same activities in the city's 33 villages. Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel said the city government is also conducting the 4S strategy against dengue, which means Search and destroy, Self-protection measures, Seek early consultation and Say yes to fogging in case of an outbreak.

Source: Philippines News Agency