‘Amihan’ to bring rains over Luzon

MANILA: Large parts of Luzon will continue to experience cloudy skies with rains due to northeast monsoon or amihan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains due northeast monsoon.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to shear line.

PAGASA warned residents in the areas of possible flashfloods and landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, some areas Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon Calabarzon will experience cloudy skies with light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

Winds in Luzon and Visayas will be moderate to strong and headed northeast, with moderate to rough seas.

Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds headed northeast, with slight to moderate seas.

Temperature ranges between 24.9 and 31.8 °C

Source: Philippines News Agency