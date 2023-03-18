‘Amihan,’ easterlies bring cloudy skies, rain showers Saturday

The easterlies and the northeast monsoon or "amihan" will bring cloudy skies and some rains in most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur due to the easterlies. The 'amihan,' on the other hand, will bring partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Batanes and the Babuyan Islands. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. PAGASA said moderate to strong winds headed east to northeast will blow over extreme Northern Luzon, with moderate to rough seas. The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds headed in the same direction, with slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 21°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 15°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 22°C to 32°C; Lipa City, 23°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 30°C; Tacloban City, 24°C to 29°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 33°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency