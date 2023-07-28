ALLO FIXED BROADBAND RAHMAH PACKAGE RECIPIENTS EXPRESS DELIGHT, GRATITUDE

Recipients of the Allo FIxed Broadband Rahmah Package have expressed their delight and gratitude after receiving the internet device with an affordable subscription package.

Twenty-five-year-old Suria KLCC mall sales representative V. Herina was thrilled to bits when she received the internet device, more so since this is her first time owning such a device.

“I can’t wait to try (the Allo Broadband) because I never had any wifi at home previously,” she told Bernama at the launch of the Allo Fixed Broadband Rahmah Package here today.

At the event, all lucky recipients took home an Allo device each together with the Fixed Broadband Rahmah Package.

She said the package provided by the government was suitable with the internet speed provided and useful for all levels of society, particularly students of institutions of higher learning.

“For the 100 megabits per second (Mbps) package, this is very affordable with a price of RM69 per month and unlimited data for 24 months,” she said.

Echoing the same sentiment was 30-year-old private sector worker Shahredza Ridwan, who said the internet package offered by the government would be able to help the low-income group get internet access.

“I feel that such initiatives will allow the low-income group to have internet access in their homes,” he said.

As for 23-year-old recipient R. Tharsan, he felt that the price of the package was much cheaper compared to other internet providers.

“This is my first time trying and the price of the package is cheap compared to the market outside. With RM69, I can get unlimited data and 100 Mbps, so the price offered is well worth it,” he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Communications and Digital launched the Allo Fixed Broadband Rahmah Package in a strategic collaboration with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) service providers Allo Technology Sdn Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency