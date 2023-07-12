All set for Asian BMX racing, freestyle championships in Tagaytay

All is set for the staging of the 2023 Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) BMX Racing and Freestyle Championships at the Tagaytay City BMX Park and the newly-refurbished and multi-purpose Tagaytay City Combat Center on July 15-16 'Our warmest welcome to the athletes, coaches and officials for the ACC BMX Championships,' said Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, who is the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and national federation PhilCyling. Filipino riders led by 2014 Asian Games BMX gold medalist Daniel Caluag and former Asian Juniors champion Patrick Coo will be up against tough challengers from Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Hongkong, Thailand and Malaysia. National coach and athlete Renz Viaje, on the other hand, will lead the campaign in the freestyle competitions on July 15. The ACC BMX Championships, which is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, POC, City Government of Tagaytay and Council, First District of Cavite, Province of Cavite and with support from Smart/MVP Sports Foundation, Vans and partner hotels Summit Ridge, Tagaytay Quest Hotel and Tagaytay Hotel Dominique, is the second major international event to be hosted by Tagaytay City after the 30th Southeast Asian Games in December 2019. The tournament calendared by the International Cycling Union will be held at the UCI-standard racing facility, the only BMX park in Asia that has a roof. PhilCycling secretary-general Atty. Billy Sumagui said the motos for the BMX racing events are set Saturday and early Sunday with the finals scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The freestyle competition has 38 participants -- 14 men and seven women in park and 10 men and seven women in flatland, while in racing, 53 riders are joining the championships and 35 are entered in the challenge event.

Source: Philippines News Agency