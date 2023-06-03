AHMAD ZAHID THANKS ABANG JO FOR CONFIRMING ATTENDANCE AT UMNO GENERAL ASSEMBLY

UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has thanked Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for confirming his attendance at the UMNO General Assembly from June 7-10.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this was confirmed when he visited the residence of Abang Johari, who is also the Sarawak Premier, in Kuching this morning.

He said the confirmation of attendance was a meaningful manifestation to him because Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as chairman of the Unity Government and Pakatan Harapan, will also attend the assembly, besides Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Ahmad Zahid also hoped that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor would also attend the assembly.

“Nineteen party presidents of the unity government will be present and it is a good sign and appreciation for UMNO and Barisan Nasional.

“We are striving to strengthen the Unity Government so that the cooperation forged will be more structured,” he told reporters after the “Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat” event at Rumah Richard Engking, Sungai Amang, here, today.

He said the strong support of the members of the Unity Government was crucial for political stability, especially in facing the upcoming six state polls.

“We hope that victory will favour the component parties of the Unity Government,” he said.

He said former UMNO members and members who are not delegates can also attend to soothe their longing for the assembly atmosphere.

“They can come as observers. We hope this assembly will be a starting point for us to resolve the issues so far,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency