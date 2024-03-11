Abra cops turn into merchants to raise funds for scholars

They may be the crème de la crème among combat operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP), but behind the uniform are soft-hearted individuals who want to give students a chance for better lives. Patrolwoman Guadalyn Lagua of the 2nd Abra Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) shared in an interview Monday that they join trade fairs to raise money for their scholars. "We prepare etag (smoked meat). We also make dishwashing liquid and fabric conditioners, and conceptualized printed shirts," Lagua said. "All the proceeds will go to the scholarship fund of the students." The Abra police send to school a 24-year-old female civil engineering student, who is set to graduate this year, from the municipality of Tubo and a senior high school student. "Our troops met them during an anti-insurgency internal security operation of the PMFC in the villages of Abra," Lagua recalled. Through the tungtungan (dialogues), the police decide how to help through Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict initiatives. The officers' contributions cover the scholar's boarding house rent, subsistence allowances, school supplies and other extra expenses, like attending field trips. Once the scholars graduate, Lagua said it will complete the first step toward a brighter future. "We hope she graduates in a few months and passes the board exam to help her family and her younger sibling in senior high school. If she is willing to become a police officer, we will help her also," she said, referring to the graduating engineering student. Source: Philippines News Agency