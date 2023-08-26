87 public schools in Surigao receive P1.2-M repair materials

The city government of Surigao has turned over construction materials for the infrastructure needs of 87 public elementary and high schools in the area. On Friday, Mayor Pablo Yves Dumlao II led the turnover of construction materials worth PHP1.2 million to the schools. Robbie Ruaya, the chief of the Surigao City Public Information Office, said Saturday that of the 87 public schools, 32 are situated in the city's island barangays. 'The city government aims to provide additional support to the administrations of these schools, especially on their needs for some minor repairs and painting needs days before the classes start,' Ruaya said. Minor repairs need to be done in many of these schools, she said, especially in island barangays that were hit by previous typhoons. 'Most of the materials released by the city government include paints, lumber of various sizes, nails and GI sheets,' Ruaya said. In his message during the turnover program held at the CV Diez Memorial Elementary School on Friday, Dumlao said the funding for the purchase of the construction materials was sourced from the Special Education Fund of the city government. 'We aim to improve our school facilities for the better learning experience of our children. The support also signifies the dedication of the city government of Surigao, to reinforce education,' he said as he acknowledged the dedication of teachers and school administrators in molding the children's future. 'Let us work together to create impacts for a brighter future for our children through improved education,' he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency