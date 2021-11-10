77% of Davao Sur’s eligible population register for nat’l ID

The registration for the Philippine Identification (PhilID or national ID) in Davao del Sur has reached 77 percent as of October.

Randolph Anthony Gales, Provincial Statistics Officer, is hoping that by the end of the year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao del Sur provincial office would have convinced the eligible population to register.

“The target completion for PhilSys registration in Davao del Sur is high because there are sitios (sub-communities) that surpass the 100-percent target. Hopefully by the end of the year, we can meet the target for Davao del Sur,” Gales said in a local radio interview on October 29.

There are, however, some municipalities, like Magsaysay and Matanao, that halted registration due to Covid-19 quarantine restrictions.

Gales said some of the municipalities which have exceeded 100-percent registration are Digos City, 132 percent or 107,889 out of the target 87,961; Hagonoy, 102 percent, or 34,035 of 32,784; Sta. Cruz, 137 percent, or 64,800 out of 47,000; Sulop, 200 percent or 22,800 of 11,700; and Malalag, 191 percent or 24,400 of 12,700.

Bansalan recorded a 90-percent registration turnout with 41,946 out of 46,000 already registered; Magsaysay posted 84 percent, or 31,000 out of 47,000; and Matanao 79 percent with 34,000 registered individuals out of the 42,800 target.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency