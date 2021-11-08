MADISON REALTY CAPITAL AND NEWBOND HOLDINGS LAUNCH HOSPITALITY LENDING PLATFORM WITH INVESTING CAPACITY OF $500M

Strategic Partnership to Originate and Purchase Hospitality Loans Across All Major US Markets as Madison Newbond

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, and Newbond Holdings (Newbond), a vertically integrated real estate investment and operating platform founded by Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian, today announced the launch of Madison Newbond, an institutional lending platform that will provide first mortgages, mezzanine loans and preferred equity to hotel owners and developers nationwide. The partnership launched with approximately $500 million of initial lending capacity and will add scale in line with the opportunity.

Madison Newbond will build on Madison Realty Capital’s institutional lending platform and deep relationships as well as Newbond’s hospitality industry expertise and strong operational knowledge. The partnership will offer unique financing programs to new and existing borrowers across the hospitality spectrum from limited-service hotels to ultra-luxury resorts and will target opportunities including transitional lending and ground up developments across major metropolitan markets.

“The hospitality industry has experienced significant disruption throughout the pandemic and there is a clear need for creative and flexible lending solutions for hotel owners as they continue to recover from the changes to their business plans,” said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. “We are enthusiastic about joining forces with Newbond to expand our product offering tailored to meet the evolving needs of hospitality real estate owners and operators.”

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Madison Realty Capital, a firm with a world-class lending platform, and a team that we are deeply familiar with, to provide a wide range of lending options to the hospitality market,” said Neil Luthra, Founding Partner at Newbond. “Madison’s substantial resources coupled with Newbond’s extensive hotel underwriting capabilities will best position the platform to identify and capitalize on exciting opportunities in the hospitality space.”

Madison Realty Capital and the principals of Newbond have significant experience lending and investing in the hospitality sector. The principals of Newbond have completed over $15 billion of debt and equity investments. Notable recent Madison Realty Capital transactions include a $105 million loan to Fort Partners for the acquisition and modernization of the Four Seasons Hotel Miami and a $210 million loan to Fort Partners for the construction of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale.

For any financing inquiries or to request additional information about the Madison Newbond platform, please contact Andrew Fichte, a partner at Newbond, at afichte@newbond.com and Josh Zegen, at josh@madisonrealtycapital.com.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm that manages approximately $6.7 billion in total assets on behalf of an institutional global investor base. Since 2004, Madison Realty Capital has completed more than $16 billion in transactions in the U.S. providing reputable borrowers with flexible and highly customized financing solutions, strong underwriting capabilities, and certainty of execution. Headquartered in New York City, with an office in Los Angeles, the firm has over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Madison Realty Capital has been frequently named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as a top construction lender, among other industry recognitions. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

About Newbond Holdings

Newbond Holdings, founded by Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian in 2021, is a real estate investment and operating platform focused on debt and equity investments across multiple real estate product types with a hospitality focus as well as investments in related operating businesses and technology platforms. The partners at Newbond have completed over $15 billion of debt and equity transactions. As a vertically integrated operating and investment platform, Newbond is uniquely positioned to create significant value beyond the typical investment process through creative structuring, operations and the development of single and multiple asset brands.

