700 triathletes expected to join NCC’s Sept. 25 triathlon event

The New Clark City (NCC) Sports Complex looks to further build its portfolio as the country’s new triathlon hub as it will host a full triathlon event on Sept. 25 in partnership with Robinson’s Land Corporation (RLC) Residences.

Following the success of its duathlon event last July, the NCC will now be staging a complete triathlon race, marking its return after a three-year wait amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“The RLC Residences New Clark City Triathlon is our seventh race this year since the government allowed us to hold events last April. We are grateful to be able to organize events that cater to people that exhibit an active lifestyle,” said Jumbo Tayag, the race director for GoClark Sports and Events, the main organizer of the event.

Tayag said around 700 triathletes are expected to run the event with some of them flying from other countries to join.

He added that it’s going to be a fair game in terms on who gets the golds in the event, that is, the foreign runners are eligible to win it all whether they will join the elite category, where they will likely face members of the national triathlon team, or in the age group divisions.

The racers will first swim for 900 meters or 18 full lengths of the swimming pool inside the NCC Aquatics Center before biking for 50 kilometers within the entire Clark Economic Zone including areas under the jurisdiction of the Pampanga cities of Angeles and Mabalacat, where the Clark International Airport is located.

The triathlon will culminate with a 12-kilometer run around the NCC Athletics Stadium before running back to the finish line at the Aquatics Center.

As an appetizer, an age group aquathlon event will take place on Sept. 24 also at the NCC, while a half-distance triathlon race is also set for Sept. 25 as well as a three-man relay event.

