70 DILAPIDATED CLINICS SUCCESSFULLY UPGRADED THROUGH BITARA MADANI INITIATIVE – LUKANISMAN

Seventy dilapidated clinics under the Ministry of Health (MOH) across the country have been successfully upgraded through the Bitara MADANI initiative.

Deputy Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that at the same time, 366 more clinics are currently in the implementation phase.

“We (MOH) expect to complete the upgrading works on all 436 dilapidated clinics by December this year. The success in 2023 is crucial for MOH to convince Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of the need for more allocation to upgrade these clinics in the future,” he said when interviewed in Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme on the subject, last night.

Lukamisman said that the cost of upgrading each dilapidated clinic ranges from RM50,000 to RM800,000.

“These 436 clinics we are working on do not have a standard cost of upgrading. The costs vary according to the requirements and location of each clinic, and we must also ensure the quality of healthcare clinics in the country,” he said.

Lukanisman, who is also Sibuti Member of Parliament, said the criteria for upgrading these clinics include damaged buildings with wooden or semi-wooden structures.

“Apart from that, we also look at clinics with issues related to plumbing or wiring, as well as matters concerning the safety and comfort of patients.

“These issues occur in most clinics throughout the country, be it health clinics or rural clinics that have been operating for 50 years,” he said.

The Bitara MADANI initiative focuses on resolving problems and issues faced by the people, enhancing the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of public service delivery to ensure the welfare of the people.

When chairing the Malaysia MADANI Action Council meeting on July 3, Anwar announced that the government would prioritise two Bitara MADANI projects, i.e. upgrading health facilities under MOH and expanding the implementation of Gerai MADANI.

He said under the facility upgrading project, the government is taking immediate steps to upgrade 436 dilapidated clinics, with the target that each will go into the implementation stage by the end of 2023.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency