7 NPA rebels surrender in Zambo Sur town

Seven New People's Army (NPA) rebels, two of them already in their 60s, have withdrawn support from the communist group as they surrendered to authorities in Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur. The Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said in a statement Saturday that the surrender of the seven NPA rebels was the result of the whole-of-nation approach launched by the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC), chaired by Dumingag Mayor Gerry Paglinawan. The APC-WM identified the seven as Junry Apay Andata, 37; Pablito Sumampon Ayas, 55; Jemy Andata Mariano, 24; Ronel Ayas Andata, 26; Narcisa Antangig Andata, 33; Perino Sumampon Ayas, 65; and Florita Balaas Ayas, 62. The seven yielded to Paglinawan around 1 p.m. Friday at the town hall. They will be turned over to the municipal government for community reintegration. The NPA surrenderers, all residents of Barangay Saad, Dumingag, served under the NPA's Barrio Revolutionary Committee as community organizers and Militia ng Bayan (MB). The MB is composed individuals who have been indoctrinated and may or may not be directly involved in violent armed struggle but, when organized, can provide mass support to the 'revolutionary movement' of the CPP-NPA.

Source: Philippines News Agency