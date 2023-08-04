6 nabbed, P9.2-M drugs seized in Bacolod sting ops

Police anti-drug operatives arrested six suspects in buy-busts that yielded PHP9.207 million in shabu and marijuana on Thursday and Friday, reports of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) showed. Col. Noel Aliño, police city director, said the recovery of the large volumes of illegal drugs is a result of the intelligence-driven intensified operations under the recently-launched 'B-AID' or the BCPO Anti-Illegal Drugs campaign. 'We are pursuing the links of the supply source, the time of arrival, possible protectors and members, and transhipment points. Our aim is to get to the root of it, those who distribute the supply,' Aliño said in a press briefing on Friday. On Thursday night, operatives of Police Station 8 arrested three high-value individuals during the operation at a residence in Purok Kabulakan 1, Barangay Singcang Airport. The suspects were identified as Gycelle So Bonagua, 31, a member of Caunda drug group and a native of Angeles City, Pampanga, and Michael Mape Ramos, 43, of Antipolo, Rizal, both temporarily residing in the village. The third, Rizald Lozada Lapag, 33, is a resident of Barangay 4 here, works as their helper. The Caunda group is the remaining active drug syndicate in Bacolod. At around 10:05 p.m.,a police officer posing as a buyer bought PHP100,000 worth of shabu from the suspects. Operatives recovered from their possession 1.3 kilograms grams of shabu placed in plastic sachets valued at PHP8.84 million and a cal.45 pistol. Less than an hour later, personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Dino Paolo Perez Chavez, 24, in Purok Kagaykay, Barangay 2. The suspect, tagged as a street-level individual (SLI), sold a sachet of shabu worth PHP500 to an undercover police officer at around 10:51 p.m. Chavez also yielded five plastic sachets of the same prohibited substance, weighing 17 grams with an estimated value of PHP115,600. Early Friday morning, two drug personalities were arrested by operatives of Police Station 4 at DC 1 Regent Pearl Subdivision in Barangay Alijis. They were identified as Carolyn Mapa Li, 21, an online seller residing in the village, and Jelo Canuday Vergel, 19, of Barangay 27 here. Considered SLIs, the suspects sold PHP500 of shabu to a poseur-buyer at around 1:37 p.m. and yielded 25 grams of shabu worth PHP170,000, as well as 12 grams of marijuana leaves valued at PHP81,600. The suspects will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002

Source: Philippines News Agency